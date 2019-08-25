2 men arrested after stealing car, leading Durham deputies on chase
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested following an early morning chase involving a stolen car, WTVD reports.
Deputies said it happened shortly before 3 a.m. when there was an attempt to stop a suspected stolen car at Highway 55 and Meridian Parkway.
A chase ensued and went on for five miles until the car crashed into a street pole at East Pettigrew and Grant.
Deputies said the driver and passenger attempted to flee but were apprehended after a brief foot chase.
The driver, James D’shawn Bass, 26, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and felony flee to elude arrest.
Joshua Shepard, 24, is facing two charges and had a previous outstanding warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.
35.994033 -78.898619