2 men arrested after stealing car, leading Durham deputies on chase

DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested following an early morning chase involving a stolen car, WTVD reports.

Deputies said it happened shortly before 3 a.m. when there was an attempt to stop a suspected stolen car at Highway 55 and Meridian Parkway.

A chase ensued and went on for five miles until the car crashed into a street pole at East Pettigrew and Grant.

Deputies said the driver and passenger attempted to flee but were apprehended after a brief foot chase.

The driver, James D’shawn Bass, 26, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and felony flee to elude arrest.

Joshua Shepard, 24, is facing two charges and had a previous outstanding warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.