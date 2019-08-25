2 men arrested after stealing car, leading Durham deputies on chase

Posted 1:16 pm, August 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:14PM, August 25, 2019

(Stock image/Getty)

DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested following an early morning chase involving a stolen car, WTVD reports.

Deputies said it happened shortly before 3 a.m. when there was an attempt to stop a suspected stolen car at Highway 55 and Meridian Parkway.

A chase ensued and went on for five miles until the car crashed into a street pole at East Pettigrew and Grant.

Deputies said the driver and passenger attempted to flee but were apprehended after a brief foot chase.

The driver, James D’shawn Bass, 26, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and felony flee to elude arrest.

Joshua Shepard, 24, is facing two charges and had a previous outstanding warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.