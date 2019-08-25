× 2 ECU football players arrested, charged, suspended from team

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Two football players with East Carolina University have been indefinitely suspended after being arrested and charged over the weekend, according to ECU, WNCT reports.

Head Coach Mike Houston said Delvontae Harris, 20, sophomore inside linebacker, and Juan Powell, 18, freshman cornerback, were arrested Saturday night.

Police said they admitted to breaking into at least one car and a witness told police that two men matching their descriptions were breaking into vehicles.

Harris and Powell are both charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.

Both of them were given a $15,000 bond.

“Delvontae and Juan are suspended indefinitely and any decisions regarding their continued association with our program will not be made until the campus and legal process reaches a conclusion,” Houston said.