× 1 person shot by robber at SC church Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Early Sunday morning, a gunman walked into a Columbia, South Carolina church, demanded money and shot one of the churchgoers, WLTX reports.

At the time of the shooting, people were kneeling and praying. The suspect fired into the air with what was reportedly described as a small silver semi-automatic pistol and hit one person.

He ran away when his gun quit working after he fired shots into the air.

Esvin Perez, 23, underwent emergency surgery after being taken to the hospital.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Pastor Henry Alfaro said the church community is united and praying for Perez.

The suspect fled the scene in a black or possibly blue Toyota Prius.