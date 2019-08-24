× Woman ordered to repay more than $400,000 stolen from church

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas woman was ordered to repay over $400,000 that she embezzled from a church and was sentenced Friday to 20 years probation, KFSM reports.

Andra Smith, 41, reached a plea deal with prosecutors after pleading guilty in court.

She could go to prison for two years if her probation is violated and she will have to pay $50,000 upfront.

She will also pay $363,000 in monthly payments.

A certified fraud examiner found $413,701.78 missing from the First Assembly of God organization and Smith was arrested.

Pastor Keith Underhill noticed several things that didn’t add up with the church’s finances in September 2017 and became concerned.

An arrest report says the discrepancies with the church’s finances go back to 2012 with one instance being a charge of $30,000 on a church credit card.

Church officials began to review financial documents and noticed large amounts of money was stolen.

A fraud examiner came up with the final number of $413,701.78 when reviewing the church’s financial history.