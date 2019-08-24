× Tropical depression 5 officially forms in Atlantic Ocean, expected to become tropical storm

Tropical depression 5 officially formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Interests in the central and northern Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of TD 5, as tropical storm conditions could begin as soon as Monday evening in those areas. See more information at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/WUDISUkBu3 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2019

The depression is moving west and is expected to turn Sunday toward the west-northwest.

That motion is then expected to go on through Tuesday where the forecast track shows it getting near the Lesser Antilles.

The forecast says the depression could become a tropical storm later Saturday or sometime on Sunday, according to the NHC.

