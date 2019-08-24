Tropical depression 5 officially forms in Atlantic Ocean, expected to become tropical storm
Tropical depression 5 officially formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The depression is moving west and is expected to turn Sunday toward the west-northwest.
That motion is then expected to go on through Tuesday where the forecast track shows it getting near the Lesser Antilles.
The forecast says the depression could become a tropical storm later Saturday or sometime on Sunday, according to the NHC.
