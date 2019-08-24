Tropical depression 5 officially forms in Atlantic Ocean, expected to become tropical storm

Posted 1:21 pm, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:20PM, August 24, 2019

National Hurricane Center

Tropical depression 5 officially formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The depression is moving west and is expected to turn Sunday toward the west-northwest.

That motion is then expected to go on through Tuesday where the forecast track shows it getting near the Lesser Antilles.

The forecast says the depression could become a tropical storm later Saturday or sometime on Sunday, according to the NHC.

For more on storms in the Piedmont Triad area, click here. 

