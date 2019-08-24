× Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police issued a Silver Alert asking for the public’s help in finding Patricia Jarvis Thompson, 55, who was last seen walking in the area of the 4500 block of Renigar Street Friday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Thompson is 5’3″ and weighs around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a floral print shirt and brown skirt.

The alert says she has a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800