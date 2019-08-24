× Shelter dog becomes star in ‘Lady and the Tramp’

PHOENIX — A rescue dog from a Phoenix animal shelter is going to star in Disney’s remake of “Lady and the Tramp,” KPHO reports.

“Monte” is a two-year-old terrier mix rescued by animal services in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

He was transferred to Phoenix where animal trainers were looking for rescue dogs to cast in the live remake of “Lady and the Tramp.”

Monte was chosen for the role.

A trainer adopted him and says Monte has been a happy guy filming and making publicity appearances.

And managers at Halo Animal Rescue are thrilled.

“In 25 years of HALO helping animals live on, we haven’t had a movie star,” said Erin Denmark, Outreach Manager, HALO Animal Rescue. “So we’re getting goosebumps constantly when we hear the phone ring and wanting to hear more about Monte and his life in Hollywood.”