Greensboro police investigating shooting death of 27-year-old as homicide

Greensboro, N.C. -- Greensboro police are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man as a homicide after the man died from injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Officers responded to a discharge of firearm call around 10:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of Hahns Lane.

When officers arrived on the scene, officers say they found the victim, Christopher Babunga, 27, with a gunshot wound.

Police say Babunga died due to the injury and that police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Greensboro Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.