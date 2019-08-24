Greensboro police investigating shooting death of 27-year-old as homicide

Posted 11:16 am, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:53AM, August 24, 2019

Greensboro, N.C. -- Greensboro police are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man as a homicide after the man died from injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Officers responded to a discharge of firearm call around 10:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of Hahns Lane.

When officers arrived on the scene, officers say they found the victim, Christopher Babunga, 27, with a gunshot wound.

Police say Babunga died due to the injury and that police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Greensboro Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.