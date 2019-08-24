NC watermelon thief caught after getting stuck in field

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies caught a man who allegedly stole watermelons in the Rocky Mount area, officials said in a Facebook post.

When authorities responded to a theft report Friday, they say the suspect was found stuck in a field with a truckload of stolen watermelons.

Michael Anthony Bryant was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny, deputies say.

He was given a $500 secured bond and put in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

No further information has been released.

