Man struck by lightning in Outer Banks while swimming with friends

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A man was struck by lightning at the Outer Banks while swimming, Kitty Hawk police said in a Facebook post.

The 23-year-old was hit by the lightning strike while swimming with friends in the Atlantic Ocean, the post says.

Friday at about 2:50 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 3800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail in Kitty Hawk.

Rescue officials provided medical assistance.

The man was taken to Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head for treatment, the post says.

His condition is unknown at this time.

“Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time of uncertainty,” police said.