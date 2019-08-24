× Having a dog in your life can be healthy for your heart, study says

Owning can a dog can make your life better in many and a new study published by the Mayo Clinic says having a healthier heart is one of those ways.

The study says people with pets are usually more active which puts them at a lower risk for health issues such as heart disease and obesity.

Dogs make their owners more active by going for frequent walks, researchers say.

The study also says that dog owners are more likely to not be depressed because they have an active social life.

