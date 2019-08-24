× Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer

Eddie Money, the “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight” singer, says he has been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer, the Associated Press reports.

In a video released Saturday, he said he was on a routine checkup when he found out he had cancer and learned it had spread to his lymph nodes and liver.

Money, 70, real name Edward Mahoney, has had other health problems in the past, including heart valve surgery earlier in 2019.

He canceled a planned summer tour after getting pneumonia following the heart procedure.

The singer says his fate is in “God’s hands.”