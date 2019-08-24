Community holds ceremony to honor fallen Surry County trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- A Surry County community celebrated a fallen highway patrol trooper.

Trooper Samuel Bullard died during a crash on May 2018 while chasing a suspect in Yadkin County last year.

"It was a tremendous loss when we lost Samuel," said Sergeant Mitchell Haunn.

The Surry County Law Enforcement Agency held a ceremony to show their respect on his birthday by declaring August 24th, 2019 as Trooper Samuel Newton Bullard Day.

His name also joins a list of other brave Surry County officers on a monument in the middle of Dobson.

"You never think it's going to happen in your district or happen to one of your guys," Sgt. Haunn said.

Sgt. Haunn was one of Trooper Bullard's supervisors, who led him into his career and he helped train Bullard when he arrived at the force back in 2016.

Unfortunately, Sgt. Haunn was there on the scene the night of the crash.

"Devastating... it was a shock to be honest," Sgt. Haunn said. "Those are tragic memories that will always be engrained in your community."

Sgt. Haunn said being a trooper is a tough job, especially knowing that this could be your fate, and Trooper Bullard will always be remembered for his heart and dedication.

"He was very driven and very committed. Very eager. He is the type of trooper that highway patrol recruits. His is the model candidate," Sgt. Haunn said.

Bullard's friends and family said it's an honor to have his name on that memorial so everyone in the community can remember his service to them.