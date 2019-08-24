AT&T workers on strike, protesting in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- AT&T workers were protesting outside the store in Winston-Salem Saturday morning as part of a protest going on across the southeast.

AT&T customer service employees walked off the job after their union filed an unfair labor practice charge against the company.

The union is trying to negotiate a new contract but says AT&T is trying to stall talks by sending negotiators with no power to make decisions.

"Hopefully, when all this is over and done with, both sides--the company and the union--can come together to the bargaining table and hash out whatever differences we have with a legitimate desire to come to a positive resolution for all involved," said Solomon Howie, a facility technician.

AT&T says it is offering fair terms to help its employees and is prepared for a work stoppage.