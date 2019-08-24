× 15-year-old girl escapes Uber driver who kidnapped her, planned to sexually assault her

MINEOLA, N.Y. — An Uber driver is facing charges of kidnapping after his intended victim escaped from a crime that was sexually motivated, according to police, WCBS reports.

The girl, 15, was a passenger in 32-year-old Sean Williams’ car when he attempted to kidnap her, Long Island authorities said.

Williams drove the teen to a destination in Brooklyn on July 12 that was different from where she asked him to take her and he is accused of planning to sexually assault her at his home, authorities said.

“The family of a 15-year old girl relied on a car service to get their daughter home safely after she attended a Sweet Sixteen party, but the defendant allegedly kidnapped her and wanted to sexually assault her after giving her alcohol,” said Madeline Singas, a D.A.

The victim managed to get Williams to pull over by telling him she needed to go to the bathroom.

She then called the police after running into a McDonald’s

Williams is charged with several crimes including kidnapping as a sexually motivated felony and endangering the welfare of a child.

Uber released a statement, saying: “What has been reported is deeply alarming and the driver’s access to the app has been removed. We stand ready to cooperate with law enforcement.”