Woman forcing emaciated dog into trunk on video arrested for animal abuse

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested on felony animal abuse charges Thursday after she was caught on video forcing an emaciated dog into the trunk of a car, according to the Brevard County sheriff, WFTV reports.

Sara Perry, 27, had just left a local animal shelter and shelter workers said she was asking them to euthanize the dog the video shows her putting in the trunk of the car, Sherriff Wayne Ivey said.

At the time of the incident, temperatures were in the 90s.

Authorities tracked down Perry and the dog was assessed.

The assessment showed that it had not been properly looked after and was visibly emaciated, Ivey said.

The dog was taken to the sheriff’s animal care center, Ivey said.

Perry was charged with felony animal cruelty.

Ivey said that said such a crime “can only be attributed to someone who has zero compassion for animals and quite frankly shouldn’t be allowed to own a plant let alone a pet.”