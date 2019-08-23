Winston-Salem State University gains attention for amazing packing skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Since high school, Liz Childs knew Winston-Salem State University was where she wanted to go.

“I’ve been in love with the campus, the family atmosphere, the fact that everybody is striving towards this one goal of success,” said Childs, who is now a sophomore getting a lot of attention for her successful packing skills. “The most amount of items in the smallest possible way.”

She lives in Washington state and was tired of traveling to school with several bags and knew there had to be a better way. She researched several different ways to pack and in the end was about to pack an entire semesters worth of clothes into one bag.

“I filled it to the top,” she said. “Nine pairs of shoes and around 45-to-50 clothing items.”

The business administration major shared her feat with friends on Twitter and after thousands of retweets she ended up making headlines around the world.

“People come up to me after class, showing one of the articles and be like, 'Is this you?' Yeah!” she said.