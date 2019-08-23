× Thomasville man accidentally shoots himself with shotgun while driving

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man told investigators he accidentally shot himself with a shotgun Tuesday, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

On Tuesday at 9:57 p.m., Thomasville officers were in the parking lot of Walmart getting ready to help Davidson County deputies with a traffic stop when they heard a gunshot.

The deputies followed and stopped the vehicle they believed the gunshot came from and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip in the backseat, the release says.

Jerry Selph, 32, of Thomasville, said the shotgun he accidentally shot himself with did not have a trigger guard and as he was moving it around in the vehicle, it went off.

Davidson County EMS took Selph to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where is currently listed in stable condition.

Charges are pending for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release says.