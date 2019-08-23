Teen arrested, charged after 3 teens shot, injured on South Main Street in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A teen was arrested Friday and charged after three teens were shot and injured, according to Winston-Salem police.

Eduardo Ozuna, 18, of Winston-Salem, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury.

He received a $75,000 secured bond.

His preliminary hearing date is set for Sept. 12.

Police say three teens were shot in Winston-Salem on Thursday night.

The shooting was reported at 7:03 p.m. at 4630 S. Main St.

Two of the teens were minors, police said. All three of them were male.

All three victims were taken to the hospital by EMS.

“Certainly it's disheartening when it’s minors, but at the same time this is a community where it appears that people live in close proximity to each other, so I would like to think that somebody saw something, and if they did we would hope that they would say something,” said Lt. Eric Montgomery.

Winston-Salem police said, as of Thursday night, one of the victims was in surgery. There is no word on the conditions of the other two victims.

Officers are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police said Thursday they believe the suspects left the area in a vehicle immediately after the shooting.

They would not say how many people they are looking for.

