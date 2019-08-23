Superintendents to meet Friday over racist rock fallout in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- On Friday, two superintendents will meet to discuss a racist message painted on a rock outside South Davidson High School.

The message surfaced on social media last week and the Davidson County sheriff told us it is not considered a hate crime.

The message prompted Lexington City Schools to remove south Davidson Middle from its sports calendar.

When the city schools called the audible the county schools dropped Lexington Middle School off their athletic schedule altogether.

The community has had a mixed response, but everyone is pushing for a solution.

“I kept waiting thinking that I was going to hear a strong rebuke from the community and especially the school system and I was somewhat disappointed that I didn’t hear that,” Wanda Cox said.

Cox is a bit frustrated the Davidson County school district was not more public about how it handled a racial message painted on a school spirit rock last week.

“When you denounce racism publicly that lets people know where you stand. And when you don’t make that initial announcement it’s almost like saying I hear you but this is how we feel,” said Anthony Fuller, who attended Lexington High School in the late 80s.

Lexington City School leaders weren’t satisfied either.

Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Anitra Wells told FOX8 she is looking forward to a discussion with the superintendent of Davidson County and they are both optimistic about an agreement that will allow athletic competitions to resume.

“We need to be able to show people we can actually sit down as adults and work through these things,” Fuller said.

Davidson County Superintendent Dr. Emily Lipe says her commitment is to children and what is best for them always. She goes on to say as a community we need to be models of effective problem-solving.

“You just have to make sure that you really educate people on racism and talk about the do’s and dont’s,” Fuller said.

Cox has lived in Lexington for 10 years and feels this is a great opportunity for the community to have the conversation and grow from it.

“It’s obviously a big deal. You’re here, it’s the talk of the town, everyone I’ve talked to this morning has mentioned it,” Cox said.

The closed meeting is scheduled for Friday morning.