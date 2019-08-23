Students remember Elon graduate killed in apparent murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELON, N.C. -- Elon students are still processing the death of 2018 graduate Chris Edwards, but remember him as a hardworking and genuine member of their community.

Police in Cobb County believe the 24-year-old's mother shot him and his 20-year-old sister before shooting herself at a townhouse just outside of Atlanta.

"Everyone is definitely shocked," junior Emmanuel Tobe said. "It's the type of news that you never expect to hear and even when it comes you don't know how to respond to it."

Tobe said he met Edwards during his freshman year. He said Edwards encouraged him to join the school's sports magazine show, Elon Phoenix Weekly.

Tobe said Edwards acted as a mentor on campus.

"I think Chris really wanted to see everyone grow, he really wanted to see the community grow as well," Tobe said.

He saw Edwards just two weeks ago at the annual convention for the National Association for Black Journalists and that the 24-year-old took time to introduce Tobe to people he knew.

"He didn't have to do it, but it was just him being nice and him wanting to share the success and share the things that he's accomplished with other people," Tobe said.

Other students said Edwards was one of the most genuine people they've ever met, saying that his legacy on campus will be remembered.

Students and staff wrote handwritten notes, hanging them by a photo of Edwards in the school of communications.