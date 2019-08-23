Storm off coast of Florida has 70 percent chance of becoming tropical depression

A storm off the coast of Florida has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A weak area of low pressure is near the SE coast of the Florida peninsula. A tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the low moves from the coast of east-central Florida to offshore of the SE US coast. For more: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB #98L pic.twitter.com/qKOwTSfnJG — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 23, 2019

The storm could bring rain to the North Carolina coast on Monday and Tuesday but is otherwise not expected to cause damage in NC.

The Hurricane Center says the weak area of low pressure is supposed to move up the coast of Florida and then go out to sea.

Severe weather is expected in the Triad Friday evening that is unrelated to the storm off the coast of Florida.

