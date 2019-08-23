× Rape, kidnapping victim escapes man by gouging his eyes, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was able to escape from a man who kidnapped and raped her by gouging his eyes, police say, WDRB reports.

The kidnapping happened around 6 p.m. July 19 at an Arby’s in Kentucky, according to court documents.

The woman was about to go into the Arby’s when Charles Roarx, 52, forced her into a garage located nearby after grabbing her from behind, police say.

He allegedly punched her after she refused to remove her pants and police say he pulled out a rope and made her take off her shirt and kneel.

Court documents allege Roarx began to choke her when she tried to escape police say, “the victim then gouged out the defendant’s eyes.”

She then called police after breaking free.

She was treated at a hospital for bruises on her neck and cuts on her hands and forearm.

Roarx was arrested on Aug. 6 after a warrant was issued for his arrest, an arrest report says.

He was booked Thursday into Louisville Metro Corrections and charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, fourth-degree assault and first-degree strangulation.