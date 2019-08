Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A convicted serial killer pleaded guilty to two more murders Friday, WLWT reports.

Samuel Little appeared via Skype for the plea and sentencing in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He received 15 years to life for each count.

Little is already in prison in California where he is serving multiple life sentences.

The 80-year-old admitted to two separate murders in Cincinnati, including the 1981 strangulation of a woman.

Little has confessed to more than 90 killings between 1970 and 2005 across the country.