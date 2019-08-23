FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy high school scoreboard

Play of the Night, from East Davidson at Providence Grove 

Posted 11:36 pm, August 23, 2019, by

This week’s play of the night comes from the East Davidson at Providence Grove game.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.