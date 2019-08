Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police are investigating a fatal shooting at Silas Creek Parkway and South Main Street on Friday afternoon, police say.

Police have identified the victim as a male.

Police got the call at 4:13 p.m.

No suspect identification has been released at this time.

The intersection of Silas Creek Parkway and South Main Street is closed and police said it will likely be closed for several hours.