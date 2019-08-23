× New England Patriots’ Patrick Chung indicted on cocaine charge

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a felony charge of cocaine possession, court documents show.

Chung, 32, a veteran of 10 NFL seasons who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, was indicted on August 8 for possession of a controlled drug, according to a court filing by the Belknap County Attorney’s office.

The charge stems from a June 25 incident in Meredith, New Hampshire, when “Chung did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled drug cocaine,” according to court documents.

Meredith officers who were called to Chung’s residence that day “obtained the evidence which has led to the current charges being filed,” County Attorney Andrew Livernois said in a statement Thursday.

Chung was not arrested at the time but prosecutors sought an indictment following the police investigation, Livernois said.

Chung is to be arraigned Wednesday in Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia.

The Patriots, in a statement, said the team “will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”

An NFL statement said, “We will monitor developments in the law enforcement matter.”

There was no immediate comment from Chung’s agent.

Chung was on Super Bowl-winning teams at the end of the 2014, 2016 and 2018 seasons, according to the Patriots. He also played in two other Super Bowls. Chung has 103 tackles in 22 career playoff games.

A second-round draft pick out of Oregon in 2009, Chung had 11 interceptions in the first 10 years of his career.

After the 2018 season he signed a contract extension through 2021.