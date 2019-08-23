NC woman stops for groceries, wins $25,000 a year for life
RALEIGH, N.C. — It was a regular trip to the grocery store for Cheryl Blanchette of Morrisville — that is until she stopped to play the lottery, WTVD reports.
She was at the Lowe’s Food on Brier Creek Parkway in Raleigh when she bought a $2 Lucky For Life ticket for Thursday’s drawing.
“I checked the numbers myself and was in shock,” Blanchette said.
Winners are guaranteed $25,000 a year for life but have the option of taking a lump sum of $390,000. Blanchette chose the lump sum option.
After federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $275,925.
