NC police looking for violent repeat offender who removed ankle monitor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenberg police are looking for a suspect who is facing armed robbery charges, has been arrested ten times over the past year and cut his ankle monitor off Friday, WBTV reports.

When Tydarrius Dajun Sloan, 17, cut off his ankle monitor, he added damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device charges to other charges he’s facing, including two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle

He was last known to be somewhere around South Boulevard in the Carolina Pavilion area.

Sloan’s last arrest in 2019 was for assault and strangulation among multiple other charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Electronic Monitoring Unit at (704) 432-8888, option #3 or call 911.