Myrtle Beach ranked as the 2nd most romantic city in the United States

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — It’s a popular vacation destination but is it one of the most romantic cities in the country?

According to dating website EliteSingles.com, Myrtle Beach came just short of the top spot on a list of the nation’s top 25 most romantic cities.

The study used “random, anonymous user data” of 150,000 single people. Cities were ranked based on the number of people who said they strongly agree with the statement “I bring romance to my relationships.”

The single most romantic city in the nation, according to the study, is Boynton Beach, Florida.

In fact, seven of the top 25 cities are in Florida — and six are in California.

Looking for love on the northern end of the Carolina coasts? Turns out Wilmington topped the charts as North Carolina’s most romantic city.