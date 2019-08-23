× More than 1,800 people without power in Winston-Salem; Winston-Salem Open forced to delay doubles to Friday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As another round of storms struck the Triad Thursday night, one part of Winston-Salem lost power, and this time it’s affecting the Winston-Salem Open.

According to Duke Energy, more than 1,800 customers were still waiting for their lights to come back on as of 7 a.m. Friday morning.

The outages mainly affected an area from the BB&T Field across past Piedmont Park and Ashley Elementary School.

Power is expected to be restored by 9 a.m. Friday.

Tennis fans, however, lucked out.

The Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University announced Thursday night that because of the storms and outages, the tennis tournament was canceled for the day and doubles was moved optimistically to Friday.

The tournament’s optimism was not misplaced. The Winston-Salem Open tweeted, “Let there be light!” as the site got its power back at about 11 p.m.

Gates will open at 10:30 a.m. Friday with matches beginning with doubles at 11 a.m. Tickets for sessions 10 and 11 will be honored during the 11 a.m. session.

We are pleased to report the Winston-Salem Open has power once again, so we are back in business for matches beginning at 11am tomorrow!#FridayFrenzy — Winston-Salem Open (@WSOpen) August 23, 2019