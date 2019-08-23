× Greensboro man arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of minor

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was arrested and charged Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Austin Lee Brown, 22, of Greensboro, was charged with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is currently in the Guilford County jail with a $200,000 bond, police say.

Police say he was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

There was no word on what led to these charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000