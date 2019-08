Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Friday feast! On Friday, goats from Wells Farms were brought to the Salemtowne Retirement Community in Winston-Salem to graze on kudzu plants.

The animals are meant to be a safe, environmentally friendly way to manage vegetation.

The City of Winston-Salem is in charge of this pilot program that will be done in the spring and summer over the course of three years.