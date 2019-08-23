× Cam Newton’s X-rays come back ‘clean’ after injuring foot during Patriots game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Carolina Panthers’ star quarterback Cam Newton went down with a foot injury Thursday night, but it’s not all bad news, according to Panthers.

The team said Friday that X-rays came back “clean” and added that “the sense was Newton and the Panthers had dodged a bullet.”

Newton is set to undergo more evaluation once he gets back to Charlotte on Friday. As of Friday morning, the team was still uncertain exactly what happened to the star player.

Newton suffered an injury to his left foot during the final play of his preseason debut Thursday night against the New England Patriots.

“It’s part of the game, unfortunately,” Head Coach Ron Rivera said, according to the Panthers. “We’ve just got to take a look at it. We’ll see what the league decides, but this is tough.” The Panthers’ star quarterback suffered the injury when he was sacked by Patriots defensive lineman Adam Butler.

Newton limped off the field and was examined on the sideline before heading to the locker room with medical staff.

Newton completed 4-of-6 passes for 30 yards before leaving the game.