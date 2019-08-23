This week’s Coach Talk features Oak Grove head coach Mark Holcomb.
Coach Talk: Mark Holcomb, head coach of Oak Grove
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 1
-
Page football team pitches in on Out of the Garden project
-
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake dead at 62
-
Rookie Anchor: Michael Graham, of Southwest Guilford
-
Play of the Night, from East Davidson at Providence Grove
-
-
Football coach hailed as a hero after tackling student who entered classroom with a shotgun
-
Famous Carolina Panthers fan Greg ‘Catman’ Good has passed away
-
Former Florida Gators football captain charged with murder
-
Cam Newton’s X-rays come back ‘clean’ after injuring foot during Patriots game
-
North Carolina pastor accused of sex crimes against 13-year-old
-
-
Reidsville High School grieves the loss of their head basketball coach
-
Raleigh father killed by wave that broke his neck off Oak Island to donate organs
-
Raleigh father killed by wave off Oak Island that broke his neck