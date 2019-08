× Asheboro woman arrested after alleged statutory rape of a child

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro woman is facing charges after allegedly raping a child, according to the Randolph County Jail.

Danielle Rae Barfield, 32, of Asheboro, was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She has been charged with indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a child less than 15 years old.

The suspect is being held under a $250,000 secured bond.