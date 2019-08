Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A fire at a High Point gas station drew out fire crews and police early Thursday morning.

At about 3:55 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire at the Fast Fuels at 1921 S. Main Street.

According to police, a fuel tanker left a hose in the pump hole are refilling and began driving away.

That's when the fire ignited.

No one was injured.