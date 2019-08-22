Student loan debt cancelled for disabled veterans, US deal with Mexico means price stability for tomatoes and more

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses student loan debt which was canceled for disabled veterans, tomatoes which will see price stability due to an agreement with Mexico and spam texts which make up 3% of all SMS messages sent.
