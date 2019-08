× Storms again knock out power to parts of the Triad

People in parts of the Piedmont Triad are once again dealing with power outages Thursday as storms roll through.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, as of 4:30 p.m., there are more than 7,500 people without power in Forsyth County.

This comes just a day after storms knocked out power to thousands around the Triad and caused significant damage.

Overnight, the showers and storms will taper off and skies will be partly cloudy.

