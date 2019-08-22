× Search for Florida firefighters who disappeared on fishing trip extends up to South Carolina

A fire chief is calling for help after a pair of Florida firefighters went missing on a fishing trip and could now be as far north as South Carolina, according to WTLV.

Brian McCluney, a firefighter with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, and Justin Walker, a firefighter from Fairfax, Virginia, were on a fishing trip near Port Canaveral in Florida when they disappeared Friday.

On Wednesday, five days after the pair went missing, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the U.S. Coast Guard said they plan to continue searching Thursday.

“We’re in some critical times right now,” Interim Director and Fire Chief Keith Powers said, according to WTLV. “Time has really become our enemy.”

The search has extended all the way up to South Carolina.

Brian McCluney & Justin Walker went fishing Friday and haven’t been seen since. Thousands of square miles have been searched with hundreds of volunteers joining in. @KaileyTracy and I are in GA and SC w/ today’s search efforts. @FCN2go #BringThemHome pic.twitter.com/bvuP7qUOoi — Robert Bradfield (@RobertBReports) August 22, 2019

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Mark Vlaun said that, after nearly a week of searching, Thursday will be a turning point.

“Tomorrow we’re going to have a conversation about whether or not we continue an active search or regular patrol,” Vlaun said, WTLV reports. “We’re all struggling and we’re all hoping to find something that would spark an ability to contract a search … We’ve gone more than two days now since the last time we found anything.”

Three businesses in Florida are helping the search effort by offering up a reward adding up to $30,000 for whoever finds the two men.

The three businesses — Palm Beach Valley Outdoor Bar & Grill in Ponte Vedra Beach, International Marine in Boynton Beach and 1-800-BOARDUP in Jacksonville Beach — have each added $10,000 to the reward.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help search for the missing men on Thursday is asked to call Chief Barrow at (904) 813-5315.

#UPDATE 17: @USCG crews will be searching through the night for the overdue @PortCanaveral boaters. The search has covered 90,306 sq miles with an est 249 hrs of active searches. Image shows today’s searches. pic.twitter.com/Ep5LCnRVwu — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 22, 2019

#UPDATE 16: @USCG and partner agency crews continue to search for the overdue @PortCanaveral boaters. A #USCG HC-130 search plane, 2 Coast Guard cutters and 3 @CBP aircraft are actively searching. Crews have searched 90,286 sq. miles since Friday. #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/qRtCHurOPO — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 21, 2019