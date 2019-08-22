New York man crushed by elevator after falling through gap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A man is dead after he was crushed by a New York elevatory Thursday morning.

At about 8:45 a.m., three people were on an elevator at the Manhattan Promenade, a commercial and residential building on Third Avenue, when a man went to step out, WPIX reports.

As he was stepping out, the man reportedly dropped through a gap between the elevator and the floor.

That's when the elevator crushed him.

While it's unclear what exactly caused the tragic accident, the Manhattan Promenade faced a fine back in May for disabling or tampering with a safety feature on one of the tower's two elevators, according to the New York Times.