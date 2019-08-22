× Greensboro man sentenced to 10 years after police find hundreds of child pornography files on phone

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man will spend 10 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jordan Clark Wagner, 36, of Greensboro, pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography on April 1. He was ordered to serve 120 months of imprisonment followed by 15 years of supervised release. He must also pay $29,000 in restitution to the eight victims.

Investigations with Greensboro police and Homeland Security followed leads in 2017 that suggest Wagner was involved in the exchange of child pornography.

It wasn’t until March 2018 that investigators used a search warrant to go through his home.

Investigators found multiple devices containing child pornography, as well as Wagner’s locked phone.

The North Carolina Crime Lab Digital Evidence Unit was able to access data on the phone and uncovered 294 pictures and 167 videos of child pornography.

They also found sexual conversations and images exchanged with people who said they were boys ranging from 13 to 15 years old.