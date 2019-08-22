× Florida man accused of making child sit on toilet for 5 hours, spanking child with plastic spoon during potty training

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of making a child sit on a toilet for hours and spanking the boy with a plastic spoon during potty training, WFLA reports.

Gregory Carolton Bush, 23, is charged with child abuse.

On Wednesday, deputies found out about possible child abuse involving a 4-year-old boy.

Bush told deputies he would check on the boy every hour and spank him with a plastic spoon if he did not use the toilet.

Deputies said the boy had bruises all over his buttocks and upper thigh and hip area.

Tiffany Lee Seaman, the boy’s mother, told deputies she put Bush — her live-in boyfriend — in charge of disciplining the boy because she was busy with work. She has been charged with child neglect.