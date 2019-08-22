Battalion chief shocked by downed power line in Archdale after storms identified, being released from hospital today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- A battalion chief who was shocked by a downed power line in Archdale after the storms on Wednesday is being released from the hospital today (Thursday).

A tree fell on a mobile home in the 6200 block of Old Mendenhall Road and also knocked down power lines.

The firefighter, identified as Joey Layne, got too close to the power lines and was shocked, according to Guil-Rand Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Ford.

He was taken away by ambulance and is in stable condition. He remained in High Point Hospital overnight and was expected to be released today.