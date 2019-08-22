Dog missing for 5 years reunited with family at Guilford County Animal Shelter

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A dog missing for five years was reunited with its family at the Guilford County Animal Shelter.

The shelter posted the amazing story on their Facebook page on Thursday.

On Aug. 16, Zoey came into the shelter as a stray. The dog had a microchip but it was unregistered.

Shelter staff started making calls and was able to figure out who placed the chip.

That led to additional calls to the clinic that knew Zoey and the clinic was able to provide the owner’s name.

The shelter shocked Zoey’s owners, calling and letting them know that their precious dog was at the shelter.

“Happy Tails Zoey and family! We could not be happier for you all!” the shelter wrote.

The shelter offers microchipping for $10 every day between 2-3 p.m.