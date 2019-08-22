Crews continue to clean up storm damage across Triad; more storms expected

View the FOX8 interactive radar here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews are still working to clean up the damage after severe storms hit the Triad Wednesday, and more storms lie ahead for Thursday. View the FOX8 interactive radar here.

Multiple trees were downed across the FOX8 viewing area.

FOX8 also has reports of trees down in the following locations:

A large tree fell on a house in the 2300 block of Edgewood Drive in High Point.

A tree fell on a house on Century Park Court in Kernersville.

A tree fell on a mobile home in the 6200 block of Old Mendenhall Road in Archdale.

A large tree is down on Young Place in High Point, where it fell on two cars.

A tree fell on a house on the 1600 block of Eugene Avenue in High Point.

A tree brought a powerline down on Hill Street in High Point.

A tree fell between a house and a church on Hill Avenue in High Point.

Power lines collapsed on Harlow Drive in Archdale. The downed lines blocked driveways for about a quarter-mile stretch.

A better look from the corner of Grove Forest and Harlow. Crews had to put protective strips on the power lines to prevent people from getting stuck on this street @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/wf5m5AKt2b — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) August 22, 2019

There is reportedly a hole in the roof of Highland Baptist Church on Textile Place in High Point due to storm damage.

Today will be another significant weather day across the Piedmont Triad, according to Kate Garner in the FOX8 Max Weather Center.

While it's clear and sunny right now, things will change later in the day Thursday. We are at risk for severe thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening.