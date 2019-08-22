× ‘Cowboy’ store clerk ties up robbery suspect

DALLAS — A convenience store employee fought off an armed robbery suspect in Dallas on Tuesday night, WFAA reports.

Dallas police said the suspect tried to rob a 7-Eleven and attempted to stab the clerk with a screwdriver.

A fight ensued between the suspect and the clerk, but the clerk got the upper hand.

The clerk grabbed a rope and tied up the suspect until police arrived.

Police said the cleck told them he was a cowboy from West Texas.

The suspect was tied up so tight officers had to use a knife to cut him loose.