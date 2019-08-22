Couple still eating their wedding cake 49 years later; ‘It’s just a fun, romantic thing that we do’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST GROVE, Pa. — Love is patient, love is kind and, in this couple's case, love is a 49-year-old piece of cake.

David and Anne Cowburn, 75 and 74 years old respectively, have been eating the top tier of their wedding cake for nearly half a century, the New York Post reports.

The couple, from West Grove, Pennsylvania, tied the knot back in 1970, three years after they met and two after they started dating.

It was Anne's mom who had the idea to save the 4-by-5-inch top tier and present it to the couple when they got back from their English honeymoon.

“Our first anniversary, we ate quite a lot,” Anne Cowburn told the New York Post.

Eating the top tier of your wedding cake on your anniversary is a pretty common tradition. Carrying on that tradition for another 48 years, however, is not.

David Cowburn said they got the idea from the old TV game show "I've Got a Secret," according to The Post.

On the show, a group of panelists tried to figure out the contestants' secrets. In one case, that secret was a plan to polish off their wedding cake on their 25th anniversary.

The Cowburns took it a few steps further. Each year, they celebrate their anniversary by eating yet another bit of their ever-dwindling wedding day memento.

“It’s just a fun, romantic thing that we do,” Anne said.

Next year, the couple plans to take the final bits and bake it into a whole new cake in honor of 50 wonderful years together.