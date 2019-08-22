× Cam Newton leaves Patriots game with foot injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — Cam Newton suffered a foot injury during his preseason debut Thursday night against the New England Patriots, the Panthers report.

The Panthers’ star quarterback suffered the injury when he was sacked by Patriots defensive lineman Adam Butler.

Newton limped off the field and was examined on the sideline before heading to the locker room with medical staff.

Newton completed 4-of-6 passes for 30 yards before leaving the game.