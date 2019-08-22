× Archdale woman caught with methamphetamine while going into courthouse to appear on previous drug charges

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was allegedly caught heading into the courthouse with methamphetamine on her way to see a judge over previous drug charges, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Brooke Ann Kellems, 24, of Archdale, was due in court on charges of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.

Deputies say she was going through security when she put some of her belongings into a metal bowl to be scanned in the metal detector. As the items came through, security spotted a round container with a suspicious substance inside.

Investigators found the substance was methamphetamine.

Kellems was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.

A deputy then took Kellems back to the courthouse to face the judge on the previous drug charges.